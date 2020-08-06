Inicio / Breves / Inteligencia artificial: Introducción y aplicaciones en el derecho

Inteligencia artificial: Introducción y aplicaciones en el derecho

Introducción a Inteligencia Artificial y Machine Learning. Aplicaciones en el derecho.

Docentes:

Dr. Jorge Andrés Díaz Pace – ISISTAN (CONICET – UNCPBA)

Dra. Silvia Schiaffino – ISISTAN (CONICET – UNCPBA)

 

Día y hora: miércoles 12 de agosto a las 17 hs.

 

Gratuito y abierto.

Inscripción previa ingresando a: https://forms.gle/VfAndscvbrxeBNTd7 o bien por email a posgrado@der.unicen.edu.ar

 

 

Organizan:

Facultad de Ciencias Económicas y Jurídicas. Universidad Nacional de La Pampa.

Facultad de Ciencias Exactas. UNICEN

 

Facultad de Derecho. UNICEN

 

